Discover key insights into Yuna Bite (YUNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Yuna Bite (YUNA) Information

YunaBite is an AI-powered nutrition intelligence platform that lets users scan any food or drink using their smartphone camera and instantly receive a detailed nutritional breakdown — including carbs, protein, sugar, fiber, vitamins, and more.

Unlike traditional apps that rely on manual input and static databases, YunaBite uses computer vision and large language models (LLMs) to deliver real-time, visual, and culturally inclusive nutrition analysis.

The platform is designed for everyday users, clinics, food-tech companies, and health-conscious communities — with a built-in crypto economy ($YUNA) that powers access, rewards users, and redistributes revenue back to token holders.

In short: YunaBite turns food into data — instantly, intelligently, and rewardingly.