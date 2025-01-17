Yumiko AI Price (ALIVE)
The live price of Yumiko AI (ALIVE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 67.74K USD. ALIVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yumiko AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.37K USD
- Yumiko AI price change within the day is +3.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.73M USD
During today, the price change of Yumiko AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yumiko AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yumiko AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yumiko AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yumiko AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.69%
+3.03%
-4.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yumiko is the first AI agent dedicated to fighting for human rights. Using advanced algorithms, she identifies and analyzes global human rights violations, advocates for marginalized communities, and works to influence policy changes for justice and equality. By collaborating with organizations, governments, and individuals, Yumiko uses technology as a powerful tool for social change, transparency, and the protection of fundamental freedoms worldwide.
