Yukie Price (YUKIE)
The live price of Yukie (YUKIE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 31.30K USD. YUKIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yukie Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 598.52 USD
- Yukie price change within the day is -7.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.77M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YUKIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Yukie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yukie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yukie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yukie to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-57.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-65.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yukie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-7.57%
-44.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yukie is a meme token on the Solana blockchain that encompasses Japanese culture, community and memes. The name 'Yukie' is deeply rooted in Japanese history, carrying meanings that encapsulate joy, purity, and blessings throughout time. Yukie herself is a cute little pomeranian 1kg ball of fur, living life to the fullest and intentionally causing the most havoc on the Solana blockchain since inception.
