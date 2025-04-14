You Dont Want This Life Price (YDWTL)
The live price of You Dont Want This Life (YDWTL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 304.23K USD. YDWTL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key You Dont Want This Life Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- You Dont Want This Life price change within the day is +1.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 997.66M USD
During today, the price change of You Dont Want This Life to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of You Dont Want This Life to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of You Dont Want This Life to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of You Dont Want This Life to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of You Dont Want This Life: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.63%
+1.45%
-8.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
You Dont Want This Life is a streetwear lifestyle brand born in Toronto, raised in London that lost everything due to the covid crisis. We are built on a family mentality for those who resonate with our culture and lifestyle. This means overcoming adversity, hard work, and creativity, which is expressed in what we choose to wear every day and now in meme lifestyle culture. We plan to do some cool stuff like free merch giveaways for our community, NFT drops and much more. By holding YDWTL you are part of our tribe. We have been around for 8 plus years through the ups and downs of life and somehow we still stand and we don't plan on changing that! Now let's shill it! $YDWTL
