The project is about building a fun, engaging, and community-powered ecosystem centered around Yeti the Abominable, a viral internet cat personality. It aims to merge the popularity of internet culture with blockchain, giving fans and investors a way to participate in the growth of a recognizable brand through a dedicated token.Yeti the Abominable is a viral feline sensation known for her fierce expressions, dramatic reactions, and queen-like attitude. She’s one of the most recognizable cat personalities online and Little Manyu follows her on TikTok!