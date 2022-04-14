YDragon (YDR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YDragon (YDR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YDragon (YDR) Information YDragon is a crypto index platform with cross-chain capabilities and yield-generation opportunities. This combination of market-leading features allows us to offer you a seamless, cross-chain, multi-asset experience. Made by investors, for investors. Official Website: https://ydragon.io Buy YDR Now!

YDragon (YDR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for YDragon (YDR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.35K $ 15.35K $ 15.35K Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 125.78M $ 125.78M $ 125.78M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 61.03K $ 61.03K $ 61.03K All-Time High: $ 0.106311 $ 0.106311 $ 0.106311 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012206 $ 0.00012206 $ 0.00012206 Learn more about YDragon (YDR) price

YDragon (YDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YDragon (YDR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YDR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YDR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YDR's tokenomics, explore YDR token's live price!

