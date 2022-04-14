yBGT (YBGT) Tokenomics
Bearn is what happens when you combine the best of Yearn with the liquidity dynamics of Berachain!
yBGT is a liquid wrapper and reward compounder for Berachain's BGT token. It works similarly to Yearn's yCRV in that instead of the base token (BGT), you get a new receipt token that gives you additional utility (yBGT). You can use yBGT just like you use BGT, and also get a bunch of cool features.
There are three ways to get yBGT
Deposit any BGT eligible staking tokens in the relevant Bearn yBGT earner vault. yBGT rewards accumulate block by block exactly as they would in the underlying reward vault minus the Bearn wrap fee.
Deposit your BGT eligible tokens directly in the reward vault on the Berachain Hub. Once you have accumulated claimable BGT go to bearn.sucks and you can mint any unclaimed BGT directly as yBGT.
Buy yBGT through one of the liquidity pools using an app such as Ooga Booga or Kodiak.
yBGT (YBGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of yBGT (YBGT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YBGT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YBGT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.