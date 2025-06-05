yBGT Price (YBGT)
The live price of yBGT (YBGT) today is 4.31 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 872.58K USD. YBGT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key yBGT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- yBGT price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 202.46K USD
Get real-time price updates of the YBGT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YBGT price information.
During today, the price change of yBGT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of yBGT to USD was $ -0.2774359930.
In the past 60 days, the price change of yBGT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of yBGT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.2774359930
|-6.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of yBGT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bearn is what happens when you combine the best of Yearn with the liquidity dynamics of Berachain! yBGT is a liquid wrapper and reward compounder for Berachain's BGT token. It works similarly to Yearn's yCRV in that instead of the base token (BGT), you get a new receipt token that gives you additional utility (yBGT). You can use yBGT just like you use BGT, and also get a bunch of cool features. There are three ways to get yBGT Deposit any BGT eligible staking tokens in the relevant Bearn yBGT earner vault. yBGT rewards accumulate block by block exactly as they would in the underlying reward vault minus the Bearn wrap fee. Deposit your BGT eligible tokens directly in the reward vault on the Berachain Hub. Once you have accumulated claimable BGT go to bearn.sucks and you can mint any unclaimed BGT directly as yBGT. Buy yBGT through one of the liquidity pools using an app such as Ooga Booga or Kodiak.
