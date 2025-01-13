Yawww Price (YAW)
The live price of Yawww (YAW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YAW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yawww Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.58 USD
- Yawww price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Yawww to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yawww to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yawww to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yawww to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+10.13%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yawww: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $YAW token is the platform-native utility token of Yawww.io, the hub for trading Solana NFTs. Yawww allows users to buy, sell, trade, stake, and collateralize NFTs for loans in a peer-to-peer format, secured by a smart-contract escrow protocol on Solana. The token can be used to cover any transaction fees, and in the future, $YAW may be used for B2B automated escrow services for DAOs, gaming, and metaverse projects. 50% of all platform revenue goes to the Yawww Treasury, a community-owned fund that is solely dedicated to supporting $YAW through token buybacks and burns, as well as community events & prizes.
