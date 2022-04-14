Yann LeCoin (YANN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yann LeCoin (YANN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Yann LeCoin (YANN) Information Yann LeCoin is a meme token on the Solana blockchain inspired by the early days of Yann LeCun's artificial intelligence research, when the necessary ingredients for artificial intelligence did not yet exist and Yann was inventing them from scratch with new math, custom programming languages, and lo-fi hardware. It's an homage to both his contributions and to the era of retro computing in which he started his career. Official Website: https://www.yann.lol Buy YANN Now!

Market Cap: $ 27.12K
Total Supply: $ 999.32M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.32M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.12K
All-Time High: $ 0.00116108
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Yann LeCoin (YANN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yann LeCoin (YANN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YANN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YANN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YANN's tokenomics, explore YANN token's live price!

YANN Price Prediction

