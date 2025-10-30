Yakushima Inu (YAKU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Yakushima Inu (YAKU) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, YAKU traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. YAKU's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, YAKU has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Yakushima Inu (YAKU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.35K$ 24.35K $ 24.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.35K$ 24.35K $ 24.35K Circulation Supply 420.69B 420.69B 420.69B Total Supply 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Yakushima Inu is $ 24.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YAKU is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.35K.