The live Yagi The Unbothered price today is 0.00001129 USD.

Yagi The Unbothered Price (YAGI)

1 YAGI to USD Live Price:

+0.60%1D
Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) Live Price Chart
Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) real-time price is $0.00001129. Over the past 24 hours, YAGI traded between a low of $ 0.00001112 and a high of $ 0.00001164, showing active market volatility. YAGI's all-time high price is $ 0.00140152, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000736.

In terms of short-term performance, YAGI has changed by +0.78% over the past hour, +0.65% over 24 hours, and +7.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Yagi The Unbothered is $ 11.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YAGI is 999.56M, with a total supply of 999561714.28779. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.29K.

Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Yagi The Unbothered to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yagi The Unbothered to USD was $ -0.0000025326.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yagi The Unbothered to USD was $ -0.0000002021.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yagi The Unbothered to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.65%
30 Days$ -0.0000025326-22.43%
60 Days$ -0.0000002021-1.79%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI)

It happened during a late-night degen scroll—charts glitching, Discord echoing nonsense— when the candles started blinking in Morse code. Thatʼs when Yagi saw it. The market wasnʼt real. It was a loop. A simulation of hype, hopium, and herdthink. He didnʼt panic. He unplugged—unbothered and wide awake.—Yagi is more than a meme. Cast out for thinking differently and freely, he left the herd behind—alone, but finally awake. Now, Yagi leads a new movement: a chill, chaos-proof collective of thinkers, builders, and memers unbothered by noise and fueled by purpose. On Solana, we graze freely, live on our own terms, and shape a culture where the next generation of YAGIs rise. Not just to follow—but to become your own YAGI

Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) Resource

Yagi The Unbothered Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Yagi The Unbothered.

Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI)

How much is Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) worth today?
The live YAGI price in USD is 0.00001129 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current YAGI to USD price?
The current price of YAGI to USD is $ 0.00001129. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Yagi The Unbothered?
The market cap for YAGI is $ 11.29K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of YAGI?
The circulating supply of YAGI is 999.56M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YAGI?
YAGI achieved an ATH price of 0.00140152 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YAGI?
YAGI saw an ATL price of 0.00000736 USD.
What is the trading volume of YAGI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YAGI is -- USD.
Will YAGI go higher this year?
YAGI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out YAGI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Yagi The Unbothered (YAGI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

