Yadom Hongthai (YADOM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Yadom Hongthai (YADOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Yadom Hongthai (YADOM) Information

$YADOM is a meme coin inspired by "Hong Thai" (หงษ์ไทย), a traditional Thai herbal inhaler widely recognized for its distinctive aroma and refreshing effect. Commonly used across Thailand and Southeast Asia, it has been a culturally significant item for decades. The $YADOM token reflects the humorous and nostalgic value of this everyday product. As a meme coin, it does not aim to provide financial utility or advanced blockchain functionality. Instead, it serves as a community-driven digital symbol celebrating Thai culture, local identity, and internet humor. With occasional appearances alongside global celebrities such as Lisa of BLACKPINK and Central Cee, the inhaler has become a quirky cultural icon—making $YADOM a playful tribute to its legacy in a modern, decentralized format.

Official Website:
https://pump.fun/coin/8fLJCxZiMDd4e5wsXAGWEDdX7q2UgdW7EKeQU7jypump

Yadom Hongthai (YADOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yadom Hongthai (YADOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 28.72K
Total Supply:
$ 999.81M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.81M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 28.72K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00029953
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00002767
Current Price:
$ 0
Yadom Hongthai (YADOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Yadom Hongthai (YADOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YADOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YADOM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand YADOM's tokenomics, explore YADOM token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.