XYO Network Price (XYO)
The live price of XYO Network (XYO) today is 0.01931689 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 269.77M USD. XYO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XYO Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.72M USD
- XYO Network price change within the day is -2.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.93B USD
Get real-time price updates of the XYO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XYO price information.
During today, the price change of XYO Network to USD was $ -0.00043146243541296.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XYO Network to USD was $ +0.0251132917.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XYO Network to USD was $ +0.0435069039.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XYO Network to USD was $ +0.0144655798007059455.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00043146243541296
|-2.18%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0251132917
|+130.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0435069039
|+225.23%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0144655798007059455
|+298.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of XYO Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.49%
-2.18%
-29.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our project is called the "XY Oracle Network" (XYO Network). The XYO Network enables trustless transactions through an ecosystem of crypto-location components that can bridge the gap from the world of today, to the world of tomorrow. The XYO Network makes it possible for smart contracts to access the real world by using the XYO Network's ecosystem of devices to determine if an object is at a specific XY-coordinate. If it is, one can set up applications which execute transactions in the smart contract. This has opened up a new world of possibilities. The applications of such a technology are infinite. Take for example an eCommerce Company. With the XYO Network, they could now offer their premium customers payment-upon-delivery services. To be able to offer this service, the eCommerce company would leverage the XYO Network (which uses XYO Tokens) to write a smart contract. The XYO Network could then track the location of the package being sent to the consumer along every single step of fulfillment; from the warehouse shelf to the shipping courier, all the way into the consumer's house and every location in between. This could enable eCommerce retailers and websites to verify, in a trustless way, that the package not only appeared on the customer's doorstep, but also safely inside their home.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XYO to AUD
A$0.0307138551
|1 XYO to GBP
￡0.0152603431
|1 XYO to EUR
€0.0185442144
|1 XYO to USD
$0.01931689
|1 XYO to MYR
RM0.0867328361
|1 XYO to TRY
₺0.6803408658
|1 XYO to JPY
¥3.034683419
|1 XYO to RUB
₽1.9552556058
|1 XYO to INR
₹1.6440605079
|1 XYO to IDR
Rp311.5626983167
|1 XYO to PHP
₱1.1310039095
|1 XYO to EGP
￡E.0.9867067412
|1 XYO to BRL
R$0.1195715491
|1 XYO to CAD
C$0.0276231527
|1 XYO to BDT
৳2.3110727196
|1 XYO to NGN
₦29.9021593822
|1 XYO to UAH
₴0.8128547312
|1 XYO to VES
Bs0.98516139
|1 XYO to PKR
Rs5.3882532966
|1 XYO to KZT
₸10.0870867891
|1 XYO to THB
฿0.6619898203
|1 XYO to TWD
NT$0.631662303
|1 XYO to CHF
Fr0.0171920321
|1 XYO to HKD
HK$0.1498990664
|1 XYO to MAD
.د.م0.1945210823