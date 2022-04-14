Xybertic (XYB) Information

Bringing AI and Robot to Life – Powered by Blockchain, Driven by the Crowd.

Xybertic is pioneering the convergence of Decentralized Private AI (DePAI) and Autonomous Robotics into one seamless, borderless ecosystem.

We offer DePAI Nodes for private and censorship-resistant AI computation, Autonomous Robotic Agents (ARAs)capable of executing complex missions independently, and an Autonomous Task Marketplace that connects AI, robots, and human demand trustlessly.

By decentralizing both intelligence and physical execution, Xybertic redefines how humanity interacts with automation, data, and work itself. Built on the secure foundation of Ethereum and enhanced by advanced cryptographic privacy layers, Xybertic is not just a platform — it’s the birth of a new civilization where intelligent agents collaborate freely, private AI flourishes, and autonomous robotics transforms real-world industries without centralized gatekeepers.