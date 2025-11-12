XVGZKE is the XVG-branded token deployed on zkSync Era, a zero-knowledge rollup chain optimized for fast, low-cost Ethereum-compatible transactions. As part of the XVG token suite, XVGZKE shares the exact same contract address as its counterparts across multiple leading smart chains, offering an unprecedented level of interoperability and simplicity. This unified address system eliminates the confusion of wrapped assets and cross-chain variations, making XVGZKE instantly recognizable and verifiable. Its presence on zkSync Era ensures scalability, efficiency, and direct access to Ethereum's vibrant ecosystem—while maintaining consistency across the broader XVG suite.