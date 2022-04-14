Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics
Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Information
X Spectra AI is pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to create a decentralized platform that offers innovative solutions for users, developers, and businesses. By combining the power of AI agents with the security and transparency of blockchain, X Spectra is building an ecosystem where intelligent agents can automate tasks, provide insights, and collaborate with both humans and other agents in a seamless, decentralized environment.
At the core of the platform is the X Spectra decentralized application (DApp), which will serve as the primary interface for users to interact with AI agents and access a variety of AI-driven services. From crypto-focused agents offering automated trading strategies to general-purpose agents designed for a wide range of industries, the X Spectra DApp will empower users to leverage advanced AI technologies while ensuring privacy and decentralization.
Through these efforts, X Spectra aims to become a leader in the AI x Blockchain space, driving innovation and unlocking new opportunities for all participants in the ecosystem.
Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xspectra Ai ($XAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Xspectra Ai ($XAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Xspectra Ai ($XAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $XAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $XAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
$XAI Price Prediction
Disclaimer
