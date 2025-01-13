xSAUCE Price (XSAUCE)
The live price of xSAUCE (XSAUCE) today is 0.107326 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XSAUCE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key xSAUCE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 41.07K USD
- xSAUCE price change within the day is -4.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of xSAUCE to USD was $ -0.0054800317879149.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xSAUCE to USD was $ -0.0250759149.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xSAUCE to USD was $ +0.1427095147.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xSAUCE to USD was $ +0.05886535663224618.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0054800317879149
|-4.85%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0250759149
|-23.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1427095147
|+132.97%
|90 Days
|$ +0.05886535663224618
|+121.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of xSAUCE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
-4.85%
-10.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
xSAUCE is a receipt token known received upon single-sided staking SAUCE. The SAUCE-xSAUCE rate was initialized at 1:1 and is designed to increase over time. This growth is enabled by automatic compounding in the Infinity Pool, fueled by SAUCE buybacks and allocations from the masterchef contract.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XSAUCE to AUD
A$0.17386812
|1 XSAUCE to GBP
￡0.08800732
|1 XSAUCE to EUR
€0.10410622
|1 XSAUCE to USD
$0.107326
|1 XSAUCE to MYR
RM0.482967
|1 XSAUCE to TRY
₺3.80363344
|1 XSAUCE to JPY
¥16.90169848
|1 XSAUCE to RUB
₽11.11146078
|1 XSAUCE to INR
₹9.26438032
|1 XSAUCE to IDR
Rp1,759.44234144
|1 XSAUCE to PHP
₱6.29574316
|1 XSAUCE to EGP
￡E.5.43928168
|1 XSAUCE to BRL
R$0.65898164
|1 XSAUCE to CAD
C$0.15454944
|1 XSAUCE to BDT
৳13.16782694
|1 XSAUCE to NGN
₦166.9133952
|1 XSAUCE to UAH
₴4.56457478
|1 XSAUCE to VES
Bs5.688278
|1 XSAUCE to PKR
Rs30.06308586
|1 XSAUCE to KZT
₸56.96649428
|1 XSAUCE to THB
฿3.73387154
|1 XSAUCE to TWD
NT$3.5524906
|1 XSAUCE to CHF
Fr0.09766666
|1 XSAUCE to HKD
HK$0.83499628
|1 XSAUCE to MAD
.د.م1.0839926