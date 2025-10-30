Xrpatriot (XRPATRIOT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.072452 24H High $ 0.074443 All Time High $ 0.142747 Lowest Price $ 0.064433 Price Change (1H) -0.84% Price Change (1D) -0.39% Price Change (7D) -3.74%

Xrpatriot (XRPATRIOT) real-time price is $0.072762. Over the past 24 hours, XRPATRIOT traded between a low of $ 0.072452 and a high of $ 0.074443, showing active market volatility. XRPATRIOT's all-time high price is $ 0.142747, while its all-time low price is $ 0.064433.

In terms of short-term performance, XRPATRIOT has changed by -0.84% over the past hour, -0.39% over 24 hours, and -3.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Xrpatriot (XRPATRIOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.29M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.29M Circulation Supply 17.76M Total Supply 17,760,000.00000001

The current Market Cap of Xrpatriot is $ 1.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XRPATRIOT is 17.76M, with a total supply of 17760000.00000001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.29M.