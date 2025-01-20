XRGB Price (XRGB)
The live price of XRGB (XRGB) today is 0.00899867 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XRGB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XRGB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.46 USD
- XRGB price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of XRGB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XRGB to USD was $ +0.0054877741.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XRGB to USD was $ -0.0035704634.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XRGB to USD was $ -0.004687492449937016.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0054877741
|+60.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0035704634
|-39.67%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004687492449937016
|-34.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of XRGB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XRGB is composed of two components: the protocol and the blockchain. XRGB protocol is an interoperability protocol designed for Bitcoin assets and ERC404 assets. It aims to improve the liquidity and efficiency of Bitcoin assets via decentralized massage passing and liquid transfer mechanism. XRGB chain implements the XRGB protocol and introduces the enhanced transactional privacy of the RGB protocol. It aspires to be the quintessential Bitcoin DeFi layer2, prioritizing scalability and privacy while fostering a vibrant asset liquidity.
|1 XRGB to AUD
A$0.0144878587
|1 XRGB to GBP
￡0.0072889227
|1 XRGB to EUR
€0.0087287099
|1 XRGB to USD
$0.00899867
|1 XRGB to MYR
RM0.040494015
|1 XRGB to TRY
₺0.3201726786
|1 XRGB to JPY
¥1.4025327062
|1 XRGB to RUB
₽0.9229035952
|1 XRGB to INR
₹0.7782049816
|1 XRGB to IDR
Rp147.5191567248
|1 XRGB to PHP
₱0.526422195
|1 XRGB to EGP
￡E.0.4523631409
|1 XRGB to BRL
R$0.0546219269
|1 XRGB to CAD
C$0.0129580848
|1 XRGB to BDT
৳1.0932484183
|1 XRGB to NGN
₦13.994731584
|1 XRGB to UAH
₴0.378844007
|1 XRGB to VES
Bs0.48592818
|1 XRGB to PKR
Rs2.5072094354
|1 XRGB to KZT
₸4.773794435
|1 XRGB to THB
฿0.3094642613
|1 XRGB to TWD
NT$0.2947064425
|1 XRGB to CHF
Fr0.0081887897
|1 XRGB to HKD
HK$0.0700096526
|1 XRGB to MAD
.د.م0.0903466468