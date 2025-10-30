What is XPLA (XPLA)

XPLA is a Layer 1 blockchain that serves as a hub for digital media content. It encompasses a wide range of digital content, including Web3 games, blockchain gaming platform, NFT marketplace, and metaverse, with the intent of 'Explore & Play.' With a leading blockchain infrastructure empowered by a sustainable ecosystem, native SDK, and diverse middleware that fosters a developer-friendly environment, XPLA takes a leap as the core global blockchain hub. XPLA is a collaborative blockchain, where partners with expertise in technology, security, and content come together to contribute their exceptional skills. Central to its mission is the creation of a sustainable blockchain gaming ecosystem, anchored by the 'Play to Own' principle. This ethos ensures that the ownership and efforts of gamers are respected and valued. XPLA Mainnet utilizes the Cosmos SDK and expands consistently through interoperability with various chains based on Cosmos IBC. It has established an environment that supports COSMWASM and EVM for active interaction with other ecosystems and is compatible with smart contracts coded in Solidity through EVM compatibility. Within the XPLA mainnet, a vibrant ecosystem of diverse genres of games and DApps is continuously maturing. Having recently onboarded top-notch IPs such as The Walking Dead: All-Stars, Summoners War: Chronicles, and MiniGame Party, including the first cross-chain game, Idle Ninja Online, XPLA is not merely progressing, but propelling ahead as a pivotal, content-driven blockchain, exhibiting an impressive spectrum of services.

XPLA (XPLA) Resource Official Website

XPLA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will XPLA (XPLA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your XPLA (XPLA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for XPLA.

Check the XPLA price prediction now!

XPLA to Local Currencies

XPLA (XPLA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XPLA (XPLA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XPLA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XPLA (XPLA) How much is XPLA (XPLA) worth today? The live XPLA price in USD is 0.02646118 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current XPLA to USD price? $ 0.02646118 . Check out The current price of XPLA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of XPLA? The market cap for XPLA is $ 22.00M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of XPLA? The circulating supply of XPLA is 832.39M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XPLA? XPLA achieved an ATH price of 1.4 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XPLA? XPLA saw an ATL price of 0.02475736 USD . What is the trading volume of XPLA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XPLA is -- USD . Will XPLA go higher this year? XPLA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XPLA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

XPLA (XPLA) Important Industry Updates