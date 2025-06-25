XODEX Price (XODEX)
The live price of XODEX (XODEX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.57K USD. XODEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XODEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XODEX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 7.00B USD
During today, the price change of XODEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XODEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XODEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XODEX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-72.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-98.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XODEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XODEX is an advanced DeFi platform that combines AI-driven execution, real-time market intelligence, and Omni-chain functionality to deliver institutional-grade advantages to users of all experience levels. At the core of XODEX is XOAI, an advanced AI agent that scans the market, verifies contracts, and executes trades with precision, allowing everyday investors and traders the opportunity to swim with the whales. Integrated into Telegram’s 950M+ user ecosystem and with a desktop app around the corner, XOAI enables fast, automated, and secure sniping on Solana with built-in contract risk analysis and liquidity screening.
Understanding the tokenomics of XODEX (XODEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XODEX token's extensive tokenomics now!
