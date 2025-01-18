xNFT Protocol Price (XNFT)
The live price of xNFT Protocol (XNFT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XNFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key xNFT Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 743.04 USD
- xNFT Protocol price change within the day is +10.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the XNFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XNFT price information.
During today, the price change of xNFT Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xNFT Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xNFT Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xNFT Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+10.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-6.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of xNFT Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+10.88%
+2.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aggregator Protocol of NFT ecosystem, which is a decentralized, cross-chain network designed to create, mint & blind box exchange NFT. Build on a flexible NFT oracle computation & cross-chain communication framework that can also decentralize the way projects raise capital.
