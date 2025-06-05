XMax Price (XMX)
The live price of XMax (XMX) today is 0.0000011 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.64K USD. XMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XMax Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XMax price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the XMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XMX price information.
During today, the price change of XMax to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XMax to USD was $ -0.0000007791.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XMax to USD was $ -0.0000008877.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XMax to USD was $ -0.000005738149119220156.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000007791
|-70.83%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000008877
|-80.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000005738149119220156
|-83.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of XMax: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
+56.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XMax is an all-in-one development ecosystem which makes it easier for entertainment industry developers to create DAPPs. We believe in the future of blockchain technology and know that by providing developers with a set of easy to use tools and the knowledge to use them we can share blockchain applications with a global user base. XMax is a blockchain and developer ecosystem for building decentralized games and entertainment DAPPs. Our blockchain supports game developers with a high TPS mainchain and integrated sidechains for transaction-intensive DAPPs. XMax Includes: Game & Entertainment DAPP SDK, APIs, Smart Contract and DAPP Templates, 3D Game Engine, Developer Docs & Education. With XMax developers can program complex DAPPs (Blockchain APPs) using WebX.js, a JavaScript type language which our team created to simplify blockchain programming. With WebX.js developers can focus more on creating great applications and less on blockchain infrastructure. Once a DAPP has been created, users will be able to easily download it from the XMX APP Store. We make this experience as simple as opening your phone. XMax is a decentralized ecosystem which allows DAPP developers to involve users in the design process and via Asset Tokens crowdfund the development of their projects. We believe the future of blockchain technology belongs to developers and users.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XMX to VND
₫0.0289465
|1 XMX to AUD
A$0.000001683
|1 XMX to GBP
￡0.000000803
|1 XMX to EUR
€0.000000957
|1 XMX to USD
$0.0000011
|1 XMX to MYR
RM0.000004642
|1 XMX to TRY
₺0.000043252
|1 XMX to JPY
¥0.000157586
|1 XMX to RUB
₽0.000087219
|1 XMX to INR
₹0.000094402
|1 XMX to IDR
Rp0.017741933
|1 XMX to KRW
₩0.001492535
|1 XMX to PHP
₱0.00006116
|1 XMX to EGP
￡E.0.000054626
|1 XMX to BRL
R$0.000006193
|1 XMX to CAD
C$0.000001496
|1 XMX to BDT
৳0.000134453
|1 XMX to NGN
₦0.001724129
|1 XMX to UAH
₴0.000045584
|1 XMX to VES
Bs0.0001067
|1 XMX to PKR
Rs0.000310288
|1 XMX to KZT
₸0.00056122
|1 XMX to THB
฿0.000035739
|1 XMX to TWD
NT$0.000032912
|1 XMX to AED
د.إ0.000004037
|1 XMX to CHF
Fr0.000000891
|1 XMX to HKD
HK$0.000008624
|1 XMX to MAD
.د.م0.000010065
|1 XMX to MXN
$0.000021142