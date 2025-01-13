Xillion Price (XIL)
The live price of Xillion (XIL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 41.16K USD. XIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xillion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 104.02K USD
- Xillion price change within the day is +362.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 187.28M USD
During today, the price change of Xillion to USD was $ +0.000145.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xillion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xillion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xillion to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000145
|+362.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-37.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Xillion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+20.32%
+362.57%
+338.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Xillion.One - a fully-fledged ecosystem for DAOs. All of the essential tools for building a successful DAO included in one convenient and easy-to-use platform. Launch your DAO with no coding required in just a few clicks, raise funds easily, manage your DAO, and automate all governance in our all-in-one platform. Buy and hold the XIL token to gain access to the exclusive Xillionaires club. Here, you will be able to unlock amazing benefits and privileges such as lucrative staking, exclusive airdrops, and more by simply holding the token.
