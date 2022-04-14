Xetra AI (XETRA) Tokenomics

Xetra AI (XETRA) Tokenomics

Xetra AI (XETRA) Information

XETRA AI: The AI-Powered Blockchain Development Platform

XETRA AI empowers creators to transform ideas into profitable decentralized applications through advanced artificial intelligence. Our platform revolutionizes blockchain development by enabling anyone to create sophisticated dApps through natural language descriptions, while providing robust monetization opportunities through our integrated marketplace.

Development Capabilities

  • Intuitive natural language processing for app creation
  • Comprehensive application generation system
  • Multi-chain deployment architecture (ETH, SOL, Base)
  • Advanced AI-driven development tools
  • Automated testing and optimization

Application Ecosystem

  • Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Applications
  • Blockchain Games and Entertainment
  • Social Platforms and Communities
  • Analytics and Tracking Tools
  • Custom Business Solutions

Monetization Framework

  • Integrated marketplace for application distribution
  • Flexible pricing models for creators
  • Direct revenue from application usage
  • Built-in token-based reward system
  • Community-driven discovery system

Official Website:
https://www.xetra.io/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.xetra.io/

Xetra AI (XETRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xetra AI (XETRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 26.78K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 26.78K
All-Time High:
$ 0.092258
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00026784
Xetra AI (XETRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Xetra AI (XETRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XETRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XETRA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand XETRA's tokenomics, explore XETRA token's live price!

XETRA Price Prediction

Want to know where XETRA might be heading? Our XETRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.