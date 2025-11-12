XERO AI (XERAI) Tokenomics
XERO AI (XERAI) Information
Welcome to XERO AI
The Fastest Way to Trade What’s Trending
XERO AI is a cross-chain trading tool built for speed, culture, and automation. We help you react instantly to what matters — tweets, wallets, and moments that move markets.
What makes XERO AI different?
Comment-to-Snipe (Multi-Chain) Just reply to a tweet. XERO reads it, verifies it, and executes directly from your wallet — no tabs, no delays. (Live on Ethereum & Solana, BSC, Base, Sui, etc coming next.)
X Profile Contract Sniper Monitor any X profile — whether it’s a dev, a new meme coin account, or a KOL. When they tweet a contract address, XERO AI snipes it instantly using your configured wallet.
Pump.fun Telegram Bot Integration Deploy tokens directly from Telegram with auto-filled supply, and bundle setup. No coding. No site. Just type and launch.
AI Branding Engine Instantly generate token names, logos, and meme visuals based on the tweet’s vibe or topic.
Bundle + Snipe Launch with up to 5 wallets in a bundle. Snipe your own token instantly. Lock your position before anyone else.
No lag. No design tools. No waiting. Just fast, narrative-first trading — powered by XERO AI.
XERO AI (XERAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of XERO AI (XERAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XERAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XERAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
