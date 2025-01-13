XActRewards Price (XACT)
The live price of XActRewards (XACT) today is 0.00306844 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XACT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XActRewards Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.09K USD
- XActRewards price change within the day is +12.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of XActRewards to USD was $ +0.00032982.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XActRewards to USD was $ -0.0019480617.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XActRewards to USD was $ -0.0021187707.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XActRewards to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00032982
|+12.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0019480617
|-63.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021187707
|-69.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XActRewards: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
+12.04%
-5.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XActRewards platform, utilizing the cutting edge technology, offers XAct tokens, a digital asset that can be used for participating in the loyalty rewards program which aims to transform the way businesses and customers interact. XActRewards is a game-changer for the rewards and incentives industry. By combining the security and decentralization of blockchain technology with traditional cashback systems, XActRewards offers a solution that is both innovative and practical, setting a new standard for the future of rewards and incentives
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XACT to AUD
A$0.0049708728
|1 XACT to GBP
￡0.0025161208
|1 XACT to EUR
€0.0029763868
|1 XACT to USD
$0.00306844
|1 XACT to MYR
RM0.01380798
|1 XACT to TRY
₺0.1087148292
|1 XACT to JPY
¥0.482972456
|1 XACT to RUB
₽0.3177983308
|1 XACT to INR
₹0.264806372
|1 XACT to IDR
Rp50.3022870336
|1 XACT to PHP
₱0.1799946904
|1 XACT to EGP
￡E.0.1556005924
|1 XACT to BRL
R$0.0188402216
|1 XACT to CAD
C$0.0044185536
|1 XACT to BDT
৳0.3764669036
|1 XACT to NGN
₦4.772037888
|1 XACT to UAH
₴0.1305007532
|1 XACT to VES
Bs0.16262732
|1 XACT to PKR
Rs0.8595007284
|1 XACT to KZT
₸1.6286665832
|1 XACT to THB
฿0.1067510276
|1 XACT to TWD
NT$0.1016267328
|1 XACT to CHF
Fr0.0027922804
|1 XACT to HKD
HK$0.0238724632
|1 XACT to MAD
.د.م0.030991244