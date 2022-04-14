X Trade AI (XTRADE) Tokenomics
X Trade AI (XTRADE) Information
"Boost your profit with X Trade AI" X Trade AI is the intelligent chatbot that filters signal from the chaos. From scanning meme trends to analyzing trading patterns, it delivers sharp insights instantly. No fluff, just fast, actionable info — so you’re never late to the next big move.
X Trade AI (XTRADE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for X Trade AI (XTRADE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
X Trade AI (XTRADE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of X Trade AI (XTRADE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XTRADE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XTRADE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XTRADE's tokenomics, explore XTRADE token's live price!
XTRADE Price Prediction
Want to know where XTRADE might be heading? Our XTRADE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.