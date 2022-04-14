Wreath (WREATH) Information

Wreath Finance creates structured onchain markets for synthetic bond positions. It enables decentralized, market-driven bond issuance on Ethereum—giving token holders a seamless way to raise capital by locking tokens into time-based markets that are priced and traded through Uniswap V3. Bond creators deposit their tokens, set terms, and let the market determine fair pricing. There’s no need for OTC negotiations, airdrops, or liquidity lockups—everything is on-chain, transparent, and permissionless. For contributors, Wreath offers early access to tokens at a discount, with built-in liquidity from day one. Instead of navigating vesting cliffs or hoping for secondary liquidity, participants receive tradable bond tokens and LP share tokens, which they can hold, exit, or redeem when the bond matures—without relying on teams or centralized intermediaries. Whether you're raising, speculating, or farming time-locked assets, Wreath unlocks a new surface for protocol funding, contributor yield, and on-chain capital efficiency.