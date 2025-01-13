What is Wrapped ThunderPOKT (WTPOKT)

Thunderhead’s wrapped tPOKT (wtPOKT) is tPOKT which is deposited into the tPOKT wrapper to create a new token called wtPOKT.Wrapping tPOKT creates a stable-balance, DeFi-compatible version of the tPOKT token which allows for easier integrations with DeFi protocols including Uniswap. One's tPOKT balance continously increases due to distributions of node rewards via rebase. This causes one's tPOKT balance to continously increase. Unfortunately, some DeFi protocols, like Uniswap v3, keep track of user's balances, which causes users to lose rebase rewards. These types of protocols require fixed-balance tokens for optimal usage. To achieve this, we created a fixed balance token for tPOKT let's you ""wrap"" your tPOKT into wtPOKT to keeps your token balance fixed. wtPOKT and tPOKT are interchangeable at any time, and earn the exact same rewards. The only difference is that one's wtPOKT balance will stay the same, but will be redeemable for more tPOKT, whereas one's tPOKT balance will just increase.

