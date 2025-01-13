Wrapped Syscoin Price (WSYS)
The live price of Wrapped Syscoin (WSYS) today is 0.104881 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WSYS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped Syscoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.01K USD
- Wrapped Syscoin price change within the day is -4.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped Syscoin to USD was $ -0.0049805902977364.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Syscoin to USD was $ -0.0357022160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Syscoin to USD was $ +0.0566597472.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Syscoin to USD was $ +0.00069508006662987.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0049805902977364
|-4.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0357022160
|-34.04%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0566597472
|+54.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00069508006662987
|+0.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Syscoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-4.53%
-16.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is a wrapped version of Syscoin to be traded on all non-native Dexes. Syscoin is a long established crypto-currency that has been in circulation since 2014. It is a dual-chain, with a 90% core compliant Bitcoin fork running along side our NEVM, which is a full Geth node EVM. Both sides are merge-mined with Bitcoin's PoW for security and we implement chain-locks on our Masternode layer to fully inherit this security and add finality ~15sec after each block. This design is deliberate so as to be the base layer for the oncoming ZKP evolution. Syscoin is a rollup-centric modular chain where all scalability will happen on it's upper layers and the base will be used for settlement.
