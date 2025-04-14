Wrapped Pundi AIFX Logo

$5.11
$5.11
+0.30%(1D)

Price of Wrapped Pundi AIFX (WPUNDIAI) Today

The live price of Wrapped Pundi AIFX (WPUNDIAI) today is 5.11 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WPUNDIAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped Pundi AIFX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.87K USD
- Wrapped Pundi AIFX price change within the day is +0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Wrapped Pundi AIFX (WPUNDIAI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped Pundi AIFX to USD was $ +0.01684853.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Pundi AIFX to USD was $ -1.7845034690.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Pundi AIFX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Pundi AIFX to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01684853+0.33%
30 Days$ -1.7845034690-34.92%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Wrapped Pundi AIFX (WPUNDIAI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Pundi AIFX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.86
$ 4.86

$ 5.21
$ 5.21

$ 14.72
$ 14.72

-0.48%

+0.33%

+9.43%

Wrapped Pundi AIFX (WPUNDIAI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

$ 9.87K
$ 9.87K

0.00
0.00

What is Wrapped Pundi AIFX (WPUNDIAI)

Disclaimer

WPUNDIAI to Local Currencies

1 WPUNDIAI to VND
131,025.51
1 WPUNDIAI to AUD
A$8.0738
1 WPUNDIAI to GBP
3.8325
1 WPUNDIAI to EUR
4.4457
1 WPUNDIAI to USD
$5.11
1 WPUNDIAI to MYR
RM22.5351
1 WPUNDIAI to TRY
194.1289
1 WPUNDIAI to JPY
¥727.9195
1 WPUNDIAI to RUB
430.773
1 WPUNDIAI to INR
439.1534
1 WPUNDIAI to IDR
Rp85,166.6326
1 WPUNDIAI to KRW
7,237.9573
1 WPUNDIAI to PHP
291.4744
1 WPUNDIAI to EGP
￡E.261.8875
1 WPUNDIAI to BRL
R$29.9446
1 WPUNDIAI to CAD
C$7.0518
1 WPUNDIAI to BDT
619.5875
1 WPUNDIAI to NGN
8,149.8879
1 WPUNDIAI to UAH
211.0941
1 WPUNDIAI to VES
Bs362.81
1 WPUNDIAI to PKR
Rs1,429.7269
1 WPUNDIAI to KZT
2,635.3292
1 WPUNDIAI to THB
฿170.7762
1 WPUNDIAI to TWD
NT$165.564
1 WPUNDIAI to AED
د.إ18.7537
1 WPUNDIAI to CHF
Fr4.1391
1 WPUNDIAI to HKD
HK$39.6025
1 WPUNDIAI to MAD
.د.م47.4208
1 WPUNDIAI to MXN
$103.2731