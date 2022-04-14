Wrapped NETZ (WNETZ) Tokenomics
WNETZ is the wrapped NETZ token originating from MainnetZ, a scalable layer 1 blockchain with fast and affordable transaction fees.
MainnetZ stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, providing developers with a reliable and high-performance platform designed to elevate the creation of decentralized applications (DApps). With a commitment to peak performance, seamless user experiences, and robust functionality, MainnetZ is the bedrock for developers who demand excellence in their blockchain projects, empowering them to craft cutting-edge DApps that bring their visions to life effortlessly.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WNETZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WNETZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
