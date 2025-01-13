Wrapped Jones AURA Price (WJAURA)
The live price of Wrapped Jones AURA (WJAURA) today is 0.746961 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WJAURA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped Jones AURA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 382.19 USD
- Wrapped Jones AURA price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the WJAURA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WJAURA price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Jones AURA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Jones AURA to USD was $ -0.1562240546.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Jones AURA to USD was $ +0.2192901213.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Jones AURA to USD was $ +0.1028402954210159.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.1562240546
|-20.91%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2192901213
|+29.36%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1028402954210159
|+15.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Jones AURA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-10.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
wjAURA is a Liquid Staked Derivative for vlAURA (vote-locked Aura). The "w" stands for "wrapped", because the token is liquid and can have further liquidity and composability. The token let you auto compound aura rewards automatically while also not being locked for 16 weeks. It has been created by JonesDAO
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WJAURA to AUD
A$1.21754643
|1 WJAURA to GBP
￡0.61250802
|1 WJAURA to EUR
€0.72455217
|1 WJAURA to USD
$0.746961
|1 WJAURA to MYR
RM3.36879411
|1 WJAURA to TRY
₺26.47229784
|1 WJAURA to JPY
¥117.60900945
|1 WJAURA to RUB
₽77.37022038
|1 WJAURA to INR
₹64.50008235
|1 WJAURA to IDR
Rp12,245.26033584
|1 WJAURA to PHP
₱43.83914109
|1 WJAURA to EGP
￡E.37.87839231
|1 WJAURA to BRL
R$4.59381015
|1 WJAURA to CAD
C$1.07562384
|1 WJAURA to BDT
৳91.64464509
|1 WJAURA to NGN
₦1,161.6737472
|1 WJAURA to UAH
₴31.76825133
|1 WJAURA to VES
Bs39.588933
|1 WJAURA to PKR
Rs209.23124571
|1 WJAURA to KZT
₸396.47195958
|1 WJAURA to THB
฿25.9942428
|1 WJAURA to TWD
NT$24.73187871
|1 WJAURA to CHF
Fr0.67973451
|1 WJAURA to HKD
HK$5.81135658
|1 WJAURA to MAD
.د.م7.5443061