Price of Wrapped ICP (WICP) Today

The live price of Wrapped ICP (WICP) today is 11.01 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WICP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped ICP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.69 USD
- Wrapped ICP price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Wrapped ICP (WICP) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped ICP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped ICP to USD was $ -1.9019752980.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped ICP to USD was $ +2.8546430730.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped ICP to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -1.9019752980-17.27%
60 Days$ +2.8546430730+25.93%
90 Days$ 0--

Wrapped ICP (WICP) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped ICP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 20.82
$ 20.82$ 20.82

--

--

-11.14%

Wrapped ICP (WICP) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 2.69
$ 2.69$ 2.69

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Wrapped ICP (WICP)

Disclaimer

