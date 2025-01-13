Wrapped CellMates Price (WCELL)
The live price of Wrapped CellMates (WCELL) today is 268.89 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WCELL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped CellMates Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.41 USD
- Wrapped CellMates price change within the day is -0.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the WCELL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WCELL price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped CellMates to USD was $ -2.4216124793979.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped CellMates to USD was $ -93.3194576160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped CellMates to USD was $ -38.6591488590.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped CellMates to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -2.4216124793979
|-0.89%
|30 Days
|$ -93.3194576160
|-34.70%
|60 Days
|$ -38.6591488590
|-14.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped CellMates: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.89%
-0.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
wCELL is wrapped CELL backed 1:1. Allowing fractional holders of CELL by way of wCELL. ERC20721 Dual-Token Standard on Ethereum.
