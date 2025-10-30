Wrapped Aave Optimism WETH (WAOPTWETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0 24H High $ 0 All Time High $ 5,168.19 Lowest Price $ 4,005.73 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Wrapped Aave Optimism WETH (WAOPTWETH) real-time price is $4,381.62. Over the past 24 hours, WAOPTWETH traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WAOPTWETH's all-time high price is $ 5,168.19, while its all-time low price is $ 4,005.73.

In terms of short-term performance, WAOPTWETH has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Optimism WETH (WAOPTWETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 984.92K Circulation Supply 224.79 Total Supply 224.785251318347

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Optimism WETH is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAOPTWETH is 224.79, with a total supply of 224.785251318347. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 984.92K.