Wrapped Aave Gnosis GNO (WAGNOGNO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 130.66 $ 130.66 $ 130.66 24H Low $ 136.67 $ 136.67 $ 136.67 24H High 24H Low $ 130.66$ 130.66 $ 130.66 24H High $ 136.67$ 136.67 $ 136.67 All Time High $ 171.93$ 171.93 $ 171.93 Lowest Price $ 118.89$ 118.89 $ 118.89 Price Change (1H) -0.26% Price Change (1D) -0.81% Price Change (7D) +9.19% Price Change (7D) +9.19%

Wrapped Aave Gnosis GNO (WAGNOGNO) real-time price is $133.33. Over the past 24 hours, WAGNOGNO traded between a low of $ 130.66 and a high of $ 136.67, showing active market volatility. WAGNOGNO's all-time high price is $ 171.93, while its all-time low price is $ 118.89.

In terms of short-term performance, WAGNOGNO has changed by -0.26% over the past hour, -0.81% over 24 hours, and +9.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Gnosis GNO (WAGNOGNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 115.92K$ 115.92K $ 115.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 117.03K$ 117.03K $ 117.03K Circulation Supply 869.41 869.41 869.41 Total Supply 877.7308183679093 877.7308183679093 877.7308183679093

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Gnosis GNO is $ 115.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAGNOGNO is 869.41, with a total supply of 877.7308183679093. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 117.03K.