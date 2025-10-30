Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX (WAAVAWAVAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 20.74, 24H High $ 21.58, All Time High $ 37.8, Lowest Price $ 9.46, Price Change (1H) +0.63%, Price Change (1D) +1.90%, Price Change (7D) +5.44%

Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX (WAAVAWAVAX) real-time price is $21.19. Over the past 24 hours, WAAVAWAVAX traded between a low of $ 20.74 and a high of $ 21.58, showing active market volatility. WAAVAWAVAX's all-time high price is $ 37.8, while its all-time low price is $ 9.46.

In terms of short-term performance, WAAVAWAVAX has changed by +0.63% over the past hour, +1.90% over 24 hours, and +5.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX (WAAVAWAVAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 110.09K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 110.61K, Circulation Supply 5.24K, Total Supply 5,261.610093634377

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Avalanche WAVAX is $ 110.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAAVAWAVAX is 5.24K, with a total supply of 5261.610093634377. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 110.61K.