Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.16 $ 1.16 $ 1.16 24H Low $ 1.22 $ 1.22 $ 1.22 24H High 24H Low $ 1.16$ 1.16 $ 1.16 24H High $ 1.22$ 1.22 $ 1.22 All Time High $ 1.44$ 1.44 $ 1.44 Lowest Price $ 0.574882$ 0.574882 $ 0.574882 Price Change (1H) -0.70% Price Change (1D) -1.88% Price Change (7D) -2.14% Price Change (7D) -2.14%

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) real-time price is $1.17. Over the past 24 hours, WAAVAUSDT traded between a low of $ 1.16 and a high of $ 1.22, showing active market volatility. WAAVAUSDT's all-time high price is $ 1.44, while its all-time low price is $ 0.574882.

In terms of short-term performance, WAAVAUSDT has changed by -0.70% over the past hour, -1.88% over 24 hours, and -2.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT (WAAVAUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 140.90K$ 140.90K $ 140.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 140.90K$ 140.90K $ 140.90K Circulation Supply 120.65K 120.65K 120.65K Total Supply 120,649.032599 120,649.032599 120,649.032599

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Avalanche USDT is $ 140.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAAVAUSDT is 120.65K, with a total supply of 120649.032599. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.90K.