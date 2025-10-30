Wrapped Aave Avalanche SAVAX (WAAVASAVAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 23.89 24H High $ 24.82 All Time High $ 43.88 Lowest Price $ 14.82 Price Change (1H) -0.98% Price Change (1D) +1.33% Price Change (7D) +5.90%

Wrapped Aave Avalanche SAVAX (WAAVASAVAX) real-time price is $24.38. Over the past 24 hours, WAAVASAVAX traded between a low of $ 23.89 and a high of $ 24.82, showing active market volatility. WAAVASAVAX's all-time high price is $ 43.88, while its all-time low price is $ 14.82.

In terms of short-term performance, WAAVASAVAX has changed by -0.98% over the past hour, +1.33% over 24 hours, and +5.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Avalanche SAVAX (WAAVASAVAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 210.23K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 209.71K Circulation Supply 8.61K Total Supply 8,584.014629756952

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Avalanche SAVAX is $ 210.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAAVASAVAX is 8.61K, with a total supply of 8584.014629756952. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 209.71K.