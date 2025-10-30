Wrapped Aave Arbitrum ezETH (WAARBEZETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $4,178.82 24H High $4,263.59 All Time High $5,048.06 Lowest Price $3,833.47 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.30% Price Change (7D) +6.63%

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum ezETH (WAARBEZETH) real-time price is $4,242.73. Over the past 24 hours, WAARBEZETH traded between a low of $ 4,178.82 and a high of $ 4,263.59, showing active market volatility. WAARBEZETH's all-time high price is $ 5,048.06, while its all-time low price is $ 3,833.47.

In terms of short-term performance, WAARBEZETH has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +0.30% over 24 hours, and +6.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Arbitrum ezETH (WAARBEZETH) Market Information

Market Cap $897.66K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $897.66K Circulation Supply 211.58 Total Supply 211.5757409721039

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Arbitrum ezETH is $ 897.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAARBEZETH is 211.58, with a total supply of 211.5757409721039. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 897.66K.