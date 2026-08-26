World Of Claudecraft Price Today

The live World Of Claudecraft (WOC) price today is $ 0, with a 18.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WOC.

World Of Claudecraft currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 113,367, with a circulating supply of 997.26M WOC. During the last 24 hours, WOC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WOC moved -1.42% in the last hour and -17.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.54K.

World Of Claudecraft (WOC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113.37K$ 113.37K $ 113.37K Volume (24H) $ 15.54K$ 15.54K $ 15.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 113.37K$ 113.37K $ 113.37K Circulation Supply 997.26M 997.26M 997.26M Total Supply 997,263,896.425332 997,263,896.425332 997,263,896.425332

The current Market Cap of World Of Claudecraft is $ 113.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.54K. The circulating supply of WOC is 997.26M, with a total supply of 997263896.425332. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.37K.