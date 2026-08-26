World Collective Oil Reserve Price Today

The live World Collective Oil Reserve (WCOR) price today is $ 0, with a 2.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WCOR.

World Collective Oil Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 116,079, with a circulating supply of 999.98M WCOR. During the last 24 hours, WCOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02498724, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WCOR moved -0.00% in the last hour and -11.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 207.10.

World Collective Oil Reserve (WCOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 116.08K$ 116.08K $ 116.08K Volume (24H) $ 207.10$ 207.10 $ 207.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.08K$ 116.08K $ 116.08K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,981,634.677304 999,981,634.677304 999,981,634.677304

The current Market Cap of World Collective Oil Reserve is $ 116.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 207.10. The circulating supply of WCOR is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999981634.677304. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.08K.