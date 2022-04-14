WOOHOO (WOOHOO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WOOHOO (WOOHOO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WOOHOO (WOOHOO) Information WOOHOO - Welcome to ROAR THE MEME! The 52099 On-Chain WOOHOO Fest. Only Howlers Are Real Web3 Natives! WOOHOO is powered by the BrightONE community and driven by BrightHub Finance. Fuel your roar with $WOOHOO on BNB Chain leveraging 4TISO and airdrops rituals. Mint, Earn and Stake for drops. Enjoy lightning-fast swaps and community-driven meme events. No whales, just roaring believers. Collect exclusive NFTs and govern the tribe via ROARDAO. Official Website: https://woohoo.love Whitepaper: https://docs.woohoo.love/ Buy WOOHOO Now!

WOOHOO (WOOHOO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WOOHOO (WOOHOO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 254.59 $ 254.59 $ 254.59 Total Supply: $ 52.00M $ 52.00M $ 52.00M Circulating Supply: $ 2.00M $ 2.00M $ 2.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.62K $ 6.62K $ 6.62K All-Time High: $ 0.840831 $ 0.840831 $ 0.840831 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012729 $ 0.00012729 $ 0.00012729 Learn more about WOOHOO (WOOHOO) price

WOOHOO (WOOHOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WOOHOO (WOOHOO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WOOHOO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WOOHOO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WOOHOO's tokenomics, explore WOOHOO token's live price!

