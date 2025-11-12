$WONEY is a community-driven meme token created to unify and represent the diverse meme communities in the crypto ecosystem. Its purpose is to serve as a cultural currency for meme enthusiasts, offering a fun and recognizable medium of exchange across different communities. A portion of the supply has already been burned, introducing scarcity from the beginning. The project is listed on decentralized exchanges and is fully transparent about its nature: $WONEY has no intrinsic financial value and should not be considered an investment. It is designed purely for entertainment, community engagement, and as a symbol of the meme culture within the digital asset space.