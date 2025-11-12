Wonderland DAO were operating under three tokens, TIME, MEMO and wMEMO.

TIME being the base token which you could stake and get MEMO while you could wrap the MEMO and get wMEMO. Since Wonderland Improvement Proposal #17 TIME and MEMO are deprecated and wMEMO is the main and only relevant token of Wonderland DAO.

I'm requesting either a banner redirecting to wMEMO as the main token from Wonderland to avoid confusion as people still looking at TIME's price and trying to interact with TIME or delisting.