What is Wizard World WIZ (WIZ)

Wizard Token ($WIZ) is the utility token of the community powered by the Wizard World ecosystem. Delve into the enchanting world of crypto with us. Explore the arcane power behind $WIZ, suspend rationale belief and believe in a greater power. Our community are embarking on an exciting quest through a new era of crypto! Wizard World GAME Wizard World is a fully gamified play-to-earn project, built on time-tested principles from the gaming industry, which to this day are proving to work by delivering billions in revenue and millions in player count. Be the first to experience Wizard gameplay before anyone else! The community will collectively shape the form of the game and we want to listen to community thoughts and insights. Available to Wizard Token holders and community members. The game will be continuously maintained and enriched by new content, creating an ecosystem which grows alongside your journey. New items, enemies, environments, characters and more awaits...

Wizard World WIZ (WIZ) Resource Official Website