Wiskers Price (WSKR)
The live price of Wiskers (WSKR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WSKR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wiskers Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.49K USD
- Wiskers price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wiskers to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wiskers to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wiskers to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wiskers to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.53%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wiskers: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wiskers allows users to execute advanced trading strategies simply, using their alerts on TradingView, Wiskers sends the corresponding action to their Ethereum wallets to execute the trade on a DEX. Wiskers will go far beyond TradingView. Blockchain alerting services open up wiskers to be used in very creative ways. Wiskers will make any contract function or combination of them a executable action on-chain.
